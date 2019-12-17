Global Medical REIT to evaluate internalization deal

Global Medical REIT's (NYSE:GMRE) board forms a special committee of independent directors to evaluate a potential management internalization.

According to its management agreement with its external adviser, Inter-American Management, GMRE's board will form a special committee to evaluate such a transaction once the company's stockholders' equity exceeds $500M.

If the committee determines that pursuing internalization is in the best interest of the company and its stockholders, the committee will negotiate an internalization transaction with its adviser.

The gross value of the consideration paid by the company for any internalization transaction shall equal three times the average annual base management fee and average annual incentive fee paid or payable by the company to the adviser during the previous eight fiscal quarters.

As of Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, upon the closing of the company's most recent stock offering, GMRE's stockholders' equity exceeded $500M.

