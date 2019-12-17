KeyBanc turns bearish on mall REITs
Dec. 17, 2019
- KeyBanc analyst Todd Thomas downgrades mall REITs to Underweight from Sector Weight as he sees retail bankruptcies and store closures likely continuing in 2020.
- As a result, he expects comparable-center net operating income growth coming under pressure, resulting in "rightsizing" of dividends.
- Mall REIT leverage is too high, Thomas writes.
- Downgrades Macerich (NYSE:MAC) to Underweight from Sector Weight.
- His other mall ratings include: Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) at Overweight, CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) at Sector Weight, and Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT) at Underweight.
- For REIT sector, overall, KeyBanc projects 5%-10% total return in 2020, driven by a 4% dividend yield and 6% adjusted FFO growth.
- KeyBanc's REIT team remains Overweight on industrial, data center, and apartment REITs, Sector Weight on office, strip center, self storage, triple net, and lodging REITS; health stays at Underweight.