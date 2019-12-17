China iPhone sales dropped in November - Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt says Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone sales in China fell about 30% Y/Y in November, citing channel checks.

Analyst Jun Zhang expects total production of the iPhone 11 models will drop 60% Q/Q in March, while overall production will drop 40-45%.

Zhang sees increasing headwinds from "aggressive" 5G smartphone launches in China with service promotions beginning in March.

Rosenblatt maintains a Sell rating and $150 target on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

AAPL shares are down 0.4% pre-market to $278.89.

Related: Last week, Credit Suisse said Apple's China sales fell 35% Y/Y in November.