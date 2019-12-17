JAB preps for coffee IPO

JAB Holdings plans to file an IPO for the combination of Jacobs Douwe Egberts Group and Peet's Coffee.
The company expects to raise as much as €3B in the European offering of JDE Peet's.
JDE Peet's assets would include packaged coffee brands Tassimo, Senseo and L’OR - as well as the Peet's, Intelligentsia Coffee & Tea and Stumptown Coffee Roasters coffee chains in the U.S.
JDE Peet's would be the largest publicly traded, pure-play coffee company with annual sales of ~€7B.
The new coffee company could be a more direct challenger to Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in certain categories.
