Biohaven Pharma up 8% premarket on positive vazegepant data

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) is up 8% premarket on light volume in reaction to positive topline results from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, BHV3500-201, evaluating intranasal vazegepant for the acute treatment of migraine.

The 10 mg and 20 mg dose arms met the co-primary endpoints of pain freedom and freedom from the most bothersome symptom at hour 2 compared to placebo. The 5 mg dose arm did not.

Key secondary endpoints were also met.

On the safety front, the most common adverse events were dysgeusia (distortion in sense of taste) (13.5% - 16.1% vs. 3.5% for control), and nasal discomfort (1.3 - 5.2% vs. 0.2%).

Additional data will be submitted for presentation at medical conferences in 2020.