Weyerhaeuser to sell Montana timberlands of $145M

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) agrees to sell 630,000 acres of timberland in Montana to a private timberland investment company for $145M in cash, as part of its strategy to optimize its timberland portfolio.

The company expects minimal tax liability in conjunction with the transaction, which is expected to close in Q2 2020.

Weyerhaeuser manufacturing facilities in Montana aren't affected by the pending sale of timberlands.

"The transaction includes a diverse mix of softwood species and an existing 110,000-acre conservation easement which preserves public access in perpetuity," said Weyerhaeuser President and CEO Devin W. Stockfish.