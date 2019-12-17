No more drama for Cineplex?

Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) is unlikely to attract a better offer than the $2.2B bid from Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY), according to The Globe and Mail's Andrew Willis.

Despite a long seven-week go-shop period for Cineplex, Willis calls it a long shot that another bid is put together to top the 42% premium in hand.

The Cineplex-Cineworld deal didn't go unnoticed in the broad exhibitor sector. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI), Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) all outperformed the broad market yesterday.