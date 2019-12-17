PG&E amends RSA to proceed with settlement approval hearing

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) amends its restructuring support agreement with certain representatives of the wildfire victims to reaffirm the parties' support of the $13.5B settlement.

The amendments to the Tort Claimants RSA eliminates the provision that would automatically terminate the Tort Claimants RSA if California's governor tells PG&E that its Chapter 11 plan doesn't comply with California's Assembly Bill 1054 and the plan isn't modified in a manner acceptable to the governor by Dec. 17, 2019.

The parties intend to proceed with the Tort Claimants RSA approval hearing before the Bankruptcy Court today.

The company said it fully intends to comply with the provisions of AB 1054 and will continue to address the concerns in the letter to the company from the governor dated Dec. 13, 2019.

PCG gains 5.2% in premarket trading, reversing some of the 14% decline in trading yesterday.

