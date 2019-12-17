Bellerophon +36% premarket on positive results from iNO-PF study

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) is up 36% on the heels of positive top-line results from Cohort 2 of its ongoing Phase 2/3 study (iNO-PF) of INOpulse for the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD).

Subjects in Cohort 2 of iNO-PF treated with iNO45 (45 mcg/kg IBW/hr) demonstrated statistically significant improvement in moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA), defined as walking, climbing stairs, yard work, and similar activities, versus placebo.

The improvements in MVPA were underscored by benefits shown in other actigraphy parameters, as well as patient reported outcomes.

The Phase 3 study is expected to initiate in Q1 2020.

The Company has also entered into an agreement for a $10M convertible financing facility, led by existing institutional investors.