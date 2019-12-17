Seeking Alpha

Analysts discuss 737 MAX production halt

|About: The Boeing Company (BA)|By:, SA News Editor

Baird - The production halt was expected, but the Street's free cash flow estimates remain too high (maintains Neutral rating, PT lowered to $322 from $342).

JPMorgan - The announcement leaves many questions unanswered but that was probably inevitable, given the difficulty of forecasting how the aircraft will return (keeps Overweight rating, drops PT to $370 from $400).

Jefferies - Suspending output should be the end of the negative news flow for Boeing (keeps a Buy rating with a $420 PT).

BA -1.2% premarket

