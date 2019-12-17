Egan-Jones backs Wheeler REIT's board nominees

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) says Egan-Jones Proxy Services recommends that shareholders vote for the company's nominees.

"We are not convinced that Stillwell has a comprehensive plan for the Company, in the event that their nominees will be elected to the Board," Egan-Jones said in its report.

"In our view, the management and Board is in the right track of executing strategies to strengthen the Company’s financial position, in terms of reducing its debt ratio through the liquidation of its non-core assets, improving capital allocation and delivering positive total shareholder returns," the proxy advisory firm said.

On Dec. 11, Glass Lewis issued its recommendation that Wheeler shareholders vote for the company's nominees.