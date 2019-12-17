Interpace Bio issues new draft LCD

Interpace Biosciences' (NASDAQ:IDXG) Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) announces a new draft local coverage determination (LCD) for the Company’s ThyGeNEXT test, representing an increase of ~$2,400 per assay over previous reimbursement coverage.

This increase reflects the expansion of the ThyGeNEXT panel to aid in identifying the appropriate patients for surgery.

Prior to the new LCD code (81455) becoming effective, it was subject to a public comment period, which ended December 15, 2019, and is now subject to an analysis and review period by MAC’s Medical Directors.

Final approval is expected during Q1 2020.