Morgan Stanley sees 15% upside in Amgen in premarket analyst action

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) resumed with Overweight rating and $280 (15% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) upgraded to Overweight with a $138 (25% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) upgraded to Overweight with a $170 (20% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares up 1% premarket.

MedMen Enterprises (MMEN CN) upgraded to Market Perform at Cowen and Company.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $128 (15% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares down 1% premarket.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) downgraded to Equal Weight with an $88 (5% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares down 1% premarket.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley. Shares up 1% premarket.