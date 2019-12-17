Newmont to divest its half of KCGM in Australia for $800M

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) agrees to sell its 50% stake in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines ("KCGM") to Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF), for $800M

Newmont has been operating KCGM for roughly 10 years with Barrick Gold owning the other half, but Barrick agreed in November 2019 to sell its 50% of KCGM to Saracen Mineral for $750M

Northern Star Resources says that the acquisition would be accretive to its EPS in the first full financial year of ownership, as well as expects its share of KCGM to add 120,000 to 140,000 ounces to its gold production in FY2020.

The transaction increases NEM's proceeds from 2019 asset sale agreements to $1.4B

In early December, Newmont provided 2020 outlook for its 50% interest in KCGM with attributable gold production of 285,000 ounces, CAS & AISC of $915 & $1,035 per ounce and capex of $25M