Beyond Meat hints at poultry partner

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) CEO Ethan Brown says the company is planning "exciting things" in the poultry space in 2020.

Brown says he can't name a specific partner or development, but the implication is that a distribution deal could be on the way.

Interestingly, Beyond Meat ran a very successful one-day test at a KFC (NYSE:YUM) location in Atlanta.

KFC served six and 12-piece combo plant-based nugget meals for $6.49 and $8.49 and boneless wings for $6 and $12 as part of the test. Consumer response to the taste of the chicken alternative was reported as positive.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) already sells plant-based nuggets through its Raised & Rooted brand.