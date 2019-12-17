Flexion begins patient enrollment in mid-stage Zilretta trial

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) enrolls first patient in a clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) in patients with either shoulder osteoarthritis (OA) or adhesive capsulitis (AC), also known as frozen shoulder.

The Phase 2 study is expected to enroll up to 250 patients – approx. 135 with shoulder OA and 115 with shoulder AC.

The primary endpoint for both cohorts of the trial is the magnitude of pain relief versus placebo as measured by the overall change in daily shoulder pain with movement score from baseline to 8 weeks post injection.