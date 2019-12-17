DMC Global lowers Q4 revenue and FY19 EPS guidance

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) now expects Q4 revenue in the range of $82M to 86M (prior forecast $92M to $97M) vs. a consensus $94.02M.

Q4 sales at DynaEnergetics are expected in a range of $62M to $64M (prior forecast $72M to $75M); Q4 sales at NobelClad, DMC’s composite metals business, remain in the previously forecasted range of $20M to $22M.

BOOM expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be $14.0M to $15.0M (prior guidance $17.5M to $20M).

FY19 Non-GAAP EPS expected to be in a range of $3.50 to $3.60 (prior guidance $3.65 to $3.80) vs. a consensus of $3.71.