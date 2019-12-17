Argus cools on Yum Brands

Argus lowers Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) to a Hold rating from Buy on concerns comparable sales growth will slow in Q4 and into 2020.

"We believe, as U.S. competition intensifies, results at KFC and Pizza Hut will come under pressure. Pizza Hut's revenue will likely be hurt by competition from such delivery services as GrubHub and UberEats and difficulties related to its greater emphasis on off-premise orders (carryout and delivery). As such, we expect Pizza Hut's recent flat same-store sales to continue throughout 2020. KFC's results are likely to be hurt by competition from Chick-fil-A and Popeyes, particularly the latter which recently rereleased its popular chicken sandwich. Despite tough comparisons, we expect Taco Bell to report mid-single-digit same-store sales growth and increase market share in the U.S. and overseas."

Analyst John Staszak and team lower the 2019 EPS estimate on Yum to $3.75 from $3.80 and 2020 EPS estimate to $4.20 from $4.30.

