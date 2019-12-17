ECB's negative interest rates are still working, JPMorgan says

The European Central Bank's negative interest rates are still boosting the eurozone economy, but "can't do magic," according to a JPMorgan Chase.

Talk about negative rates' detrimental side effects is misplaced for now as there's no indication that people are switching to cash or that saving rates are rising significantly, said Greg Fuzesi, an economist at JPMorgan in London. Both developments would indicate the policy may be about to backfire.

Even if some side effects are negative, "putting pressure on the ECB to raise rates would surely lead to a tightening in financial conditions and would reduce the support of very easy monetary policy for the economy", Fuzesi said.

He acknowledges that "the problem of low rates for pension funds, banks, and savers must be monitored."

Concerns that negative rates could trigger real-estate bubbles, though, don't seem to be materializing as the housing market doesn't look as troubling as it did before the 2008 global financial crisis, he said.

Euro ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR