Fed should 'seriously' consider standing repo facility, Kaplan says

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan expects some volatility in the repo market, but sees the situation manageable through year-end.

Still, "we should be seriously considering a standing repo facility," he said at the Council of Foreign Relations in New York.

"I think this will be a manageable situation," Kaplan said. "We will get to a point, I'm optimistic where we have facilities in place, so it doesn't look like we're reacting" but managing the situation.

via Bloomberg's Matthew Boesler.

