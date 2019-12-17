Steel Dynamics issues Q4 guidance

Steel Dynamics (STLD +0.5% ) forecasts Q4 earnings guidance in the range of $0.49 to $0.53 per diluted share, with adjusted EPS between $0.55 to $0.59.

The company says that Q4 profitability from the company's steel operations is expected to be lower sequentially, on two planned outages, seasonally lower shipments and margin compression as average steel pricing declined more than scrap costs.

Metals recycling results is expected to decrease due to lower ferrous shipments and average selling values.

Earnings from steel fabrication business are expected to modestly decline on margin compression as average product pricing declined more than steel input costs.

However, expects demand to remain strong with the possibility of record shipments during the quarter