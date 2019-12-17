LogMeIn acquired for $86.05 per share

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) will be acquired by a group led by Francisco Partners and including Evergreen Coast Capital and Elliott Management. LogMeIn will become a privately held company.

The group will pay $86.05 per share in cash, which values LOGM at a $4.3B equity valuation.

The purchase price represents a 25% premium to LogMeIn's closing price on September 18, the last trading day before the first M&A media report was published.

The agreement includes a 45-day go-shop period. If LOGM doesn't accept another offer, the deal is expected to close in mid-2020.

LOGM shares were halted ahead of the announcement.