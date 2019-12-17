General Mills Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+3.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.43B (+0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GIS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.