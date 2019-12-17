Stocks stall after four-day winning streak

After four sessions of climbing, U.S. stock markets open with a whimper.

The Nasdaq slips 0.1% and S&P 500 and Dow are basically flat.

“Yesterday’s surge has helped this parabolic rally to continue, and while overbought now … there hasn’t been any evidence of price reversing course,” said Mark Newton, managing member of Newton Advisors, in a note.

Treasurys are also little changed, with the 2-year yield down 1 basis point to 1.62% and the 10-year yield also down ~1 bp to 1.87%

Crude oil rises 0.8% to $60.58 per barrel.

An early look at S&P 500 sectors shows consumer discretionary (+0.5%) and energy (0.5%) outpacing the broader market, with information technology (-0.1%) and communications services (flat) underperforming.

Among notable movers, Netflix (+2.7%) after news that its Asia-Pacific business is booming and CenturyLink (-1.7%) after Morgan Stanley turns cautious on the sector.

Across the Atlantic, the Stoxx Europe 600 falls 0.7%, the FTSE 100 slips 0.2%, and the DAX loses 0.7%.

U.S. Dollar Index gains 0.2% to 97.17.