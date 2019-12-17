Paychex Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+4.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $988.26M (+15.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PAYX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:The Rally In Paychex Has Stalled A Little, But The Stock Hasn't Dropped Ahead Of Earnings