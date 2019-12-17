HEICO shares slide despite Q4 earnings beat

HEICO (HEI -4.8%) says that Q4 results reflect double-digit organic net sales growth within Flight Support Group as well as mid-single digit organic net sales growth within the Electronic Technologies Group
Consolidated operating margin improved ~60bps Y/Y to 22.3%.
Total debt to shareholders' equity ratio decreased to 33.2% with net debt to EBITDA ratio improving to 0.93x compared to 1.04x last year.
For 2020, estimates ~13% - 14% growth in net income and 6% - 8% growth in net sales over fiscal 2019 levels.
Anticipates consolidated operating margin of ~21.5% - 22.0%, with capex of ~$42M and cash flow from operations of ~$475M.
