HEICO shares slide despite Q4 earnings beat

HEICO (HEI -4.8% ) says that Q4 results reflect double-digit organic net sales growth within Flight Support Group as well as mid-single digit organic net sales growth within the Electronic Technologies Group

Consolidated operating margin improved ~60bps Y/Y to 22.3%.

Total debt to shareholders' equity ratio decreased to 33.2% with net debt to EBITDA ratio improving to 0.93x compared to 1.04x last year.

For 2020, estimates ~13% - 14% growth in net income and 6% - 8% growth in net sales over fiscal 2019 levels.

Anticipates consolidated operating margin of ~21.5% - 22.0%, with capex of ~$42M and cash flow from operations of ~$475M.

Previously: HEICO EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Dec. 16)

Previously: HEICO declares $0.08 dividend (Dec. 16)