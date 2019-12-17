Micron Technology Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-83.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.05B (-36.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 3 downward.