ABM Industries Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.67B (+1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ABM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.