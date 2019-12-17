NMC Health down 39% on bearish Muddy Waters report

Ultra-thinly traded NMC Health plc (OTCPK:NMHLY) is down 39% , albeit on only 1,277 shares, on the heels of a bearish report from Muddy Waters.

MW cites suspiciously high purchase prices and capex, earmarks of "significant fraud," exemplified by its $107.4M investment in redeveloping NMC Royal Women's Hospital and its $36.4M purchase of 70% of Premier Care Home Medical and Health Care LLC, both at significant premiums.

MW also says the company's margins are "too good to be true," citing its underreporting of reimbursement rejections. Related party purchases also appear suspect.