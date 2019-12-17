Banks settle Fannie, Freddie bond-rigging suit for $337M

Thirteen big banks and financial services companies agree to pay $337M to resolve claims by investors that they conspired to rig prices of bonds issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for a decade, according to a preliminary settlements filed late Monday night in Manhattan, Reuters reports.

The settlements require a judge's approval and would conclude private nationwide antitrust litigation against 16 defendants, with settlements totaling $386.5M. The companies deny wrong doing in agreeing to the settlement.

Barclays (BCS -3% ), which underwrote the most Fannie and Freddie bonds, will pay $87M.

Twelve other companies — Bank of America (BAC +0.8% ), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF +1.8% ), Cantor Fitzgerald, Citigroup (C +1.2% ), Credit Suisse (CS +1.1% ), HSBC (HSBC +0.1% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.5% ), Morgan Stanley (MS +0.9% ), Nomura (NMR +0.6% ), Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF), Toronto-Dominion (TD -0.4% ), and UBS (UBS +0.8% ) — will separately pay a combined $250M.

Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, and units of Tennessee's First Horizon previously settled for a combined $49.5M.

According to the amended complaint 16 defendants underwrote $3.97T, or 77.2% of Fannie and Freddie bonds from Jan. 1, 2009 to Jan. 1, 2016. The two government-sponsored enterprises guarantee more than half of U.S. mortgages.

