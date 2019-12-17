SciPlay -7.6% after two-notch downgrade

Goldman Sachs cuts SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from Buy to Sell and trims the target by $2 to $10.

Analyst Michael Ng thinks the company's move towards emerging casual games may prove more difficult than expected.

Ng also notes the "stagnant bookings" for a number of SCPL's games, which reduces his confidence that the titles can scale "toward Jackpot Party’s higher levels of monetization."

SciPlay shares are down 7.6% to $11.82.

SCPL has a Bullish average Sell Side rating with 9 Buy-equivalent ratings out of the 11 total.