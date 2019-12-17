BioArctic teams up with Eisai to further characterize Alzheimer's candidate BAN2401

BioArctic AB (BIOAB:SS) will collaborate with Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) on research aimed at further characterizing the mechanism of action of Alzheimer's disease candidate BAN2401, in-licensed by Eisai in December 2007.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eisai will pay up to €3.25M (~SEK 34M) to BioArctic under the partnership, expected to run through June 2021.

Results will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.

Eisai is currently conducting a large-scale Phase 3 study, CLARITY AD, with collaboration partner Biogen (BIIB -1.1% ) evaluating BAN2401 in patients with early Alzheimer's. The estimated primary completion date is February 2022.

BAN2401 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to (and eliminates) toxic amyloid beta aggregates in the brain.