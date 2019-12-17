JPMorgan restructures ETF sales

JPMorgan (JPM +0.5% ) Asset Management is merging its ETF sales specialists with its broader asset management sales teams, AdvisorHub reports, citing an internal memo.

U.S. ETF distribution head Jillian DelSignore will be leaving the company "to pursue other opportunities," the asset management division's operating committee said in the memo.

Bryon Lake, who heads JPMorgan's international ETF business in London, will lead ETF sales in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada; he'll relocate to New York early next year.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment on the changes, other than to say there will be no layoffs among ETF or asset management salespeople as a result of the restructuring.

The firm manages $30B among 55 ETF products, the memo said.

