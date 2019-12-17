Brazil coffee production falls 20%

Brazil farm statistics agency Conab estimates farmers in the nation harvested 49.31M bags this year vs. a prior forecast of 48.99M bags.

Conab says 15.01M bags of robusta coffee beans was produced vs. 14.52M prior forecast and 34.30M bags of arabica vs. 34.47M prior forecast.

Overall, coffee production fell about 20% for the year in comparison to 2018 due partially to weather and insect issues.

Coffee prices are down 2.07% to $1.33 per pound to cut into yesterday's sharp rally.

