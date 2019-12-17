CVS and Walgreens in red on NY lawsuit over billing practices

CVS Health (CVS -0.8% ) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA -1.3% ) are both near session lows in apparent response to reports that pharmacy benefit provider (PBM) CVS Omnicare has been sued in New York over alleged fraudulent billing practices.

In May 2017, Omnicare paid $8M to settle a whistleblower-instigated lawsuit filed by the federal government and 28 states over charges that its prescription verification system generated false claims submitted to government healthcare programs, specifically, claims for more profitable generic drugs than those dispensed to patients.