Caterpillar celebrates 90th NYSE anniversary

Of the approximately 2,200 companies listed on the NYSE, Caterpillar (CAT +0.4% ) is among only three percent that have been consecutively listed for 90 years or more.

CEO Jim Umpleby rung the exchange's opening bell for the occasion.

Milestones: An investor buying one share of Caterpillar at $56.25 in 1929 would have an investment worth about $70,000 today (accounting for share price growth, stock splits and dividends over the past 90 years).

CAT's total shareholder return has sustained an annual compounded growth rate of 8% since the company listed in 1929.