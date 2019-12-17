More on Worthington Q2 earnings
Dec. 17, 2019 11:12 AM ETWorthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)WORBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Worthington Industries (WOR +9%) says that the company reported solid Q2 results despite some market softness and challenging conditions in steel pricing. Pressure Cylinders volumes were up, led by demand in the consumer products and oil and gas businesses.
- Net sales declines 14% Y/Y to $827.6M, primarily driven by lower average direct selling prices due to a decline in the market price of steel and lower direct volume in Steel Processing.
- Operating income is down to $32.1M, due to impact of lower gross margin and higher SG&A expense drove the decline.
- The company expects most of its markets to remain steady but anticipates continued weakness in Europe
