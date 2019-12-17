Coca-Cola brings back CMO role

Coca-Cola (KO -0.1% ) is resurrecting the chief marketing officer position at the company with the elevation of Asia Pacific Group President Manolo Arroyo to the role.

The decision comes with Coca-Cola Chief Growth Officer Francisco Crespo due to retire in 2020. Arroyo will be handling his responsibilities as part of the CMO elevation.

Underpinning the C-suite moves, 2020 is shaping up to be a big marketing year for the beverage giant with Coca-Cola Energy and a new seltzer brand on the way.