Carlyle, others invest in Amex corporate-travel business

Carlyle Group (CG +1.7% ) and others are taking a stake in American Express Global Business Travel through an equity capitalization that values the company at about $5B, including debt, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

New investors include Carlyle, Singapore's GIC sovereign wealth fund, Kaiser Permanente, and the University of California Office of the Chief Investment Officer of the Regents.

American Express Global Business was entirely owned by American Express (AXP +0.7% ) until 2014, when it sold a 50% stake in the company to a group of investors led by Certares LP in 2014 for a $900M investment.

The size of stake involved in the new investment wasn't disclosed.

AXP will keep its 50% ownership stake in the business that offers travel services to mostly large and midsize businesses.