Strong economic data nudge stocks higher

Stocks drift higher in midday trading after industrial production data and housing starts exceed expectations.

The S&P 500, up 0.1% , builds on previous records to touch an all-time intraday high of 3,198.22; the Nasdaq creeps up less than 0.1% .

The Dow gains 0.3% , as Goldman Sachs ( +1.5% ), Home Depot ( +1.7% ), and Boeing ( +0.7% ) advance.

The 10-year Treasury is basically unchanged with yield at 1.88%.

In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.7% , the FTSE 100 rose 0.1% , the DAX fell 0.9% , and the CAC 40 ended the session 0.4% lower.

Back in the U.S., financials ( +0.5% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.5% ) outpace the S&P 500's rise, as real estate ( -0.5% ) and information technology (-0.1%) trail the broader market.