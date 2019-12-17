Strong economic data nudge stocks higher

Stocks drift higher in midday trading after industrial production data and housing starts exceed expectations.
The S&P 500, up 0.1%, builds on previous records to touch an all-time intraday high of 3,198.22; the Nasdaq creeps up less than 0.1%.
The Dow gains 0.3%, as Goldman Sachs (+1.5%), Home Depot (+1.7%), and Boeing (+0.7%) advance.
The 10-year Treasury is basically unchanged with yield at 1.88%.
In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.7%, the FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, the DAX fell 0.9%, and the CAC 40 ended the session 0.4% lower.
Back in the U.S., financials (+0.5%) and consumer discretionary (+0.5%) outpace the S&P 500's rise, as real estate (-0.5%) and information technology (-0.1%) trail the broader market.
The U.S. Dollar Index adds 0.2% to 97.17.
