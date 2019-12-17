Evolent down 6% on loss of key contract in NY

Evolent Health (EVH -5.6% ) is down on over 50% higher volume. Shares have struggled since plunging 27% on November 27 over uncertainty with acquisition target Passport Health's participation in Kentucky's Medicaid contract which has historically accounted for almost all of its revenue. The new governor is currently assessing the situation, precipitated by a decision by the outgoing administration to award the contract to other providers.

In a note today, Goldman Sachs reported that Evolent has lost a contract with a 2,500 member-strong physician group in New York, SOMOS, that was a key client since 2018.