Stock buybacks jumped 6.3% in Q3

Preliminary Q3 S&P 500 stock buybacks rise to $175.9B, halting two quarters of declines, S&P Dow Jones Indices reports.

"After lowering expenditures in the first half of the year from their tax-inspired record-setting buying spree of 2018, companies increased their share repurchases by 6.3% in the third quarter," said Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

For Q4, buybacks are expected to stay near the $190B level, but fall short of the $223B set in Q4 2018, he said.

The cumulative rolling four quarters of repurchases continues to affect EPS, as 22.8% of the issues reduced share counts by at least 4% Y/Y.

S&P 500 Q3 dividends set a quarterly record, rising 6.4% Y/Y to $123.2B; Q4 is set to notch up another record at ~$126B.

Total shareholder return of buybacks and dividends for the quarter are $299.0B, up 5.2% from Q2 and down 6.4% from Q3 2018.

The top three buybacks for Q3 2019 were Apple (AAPL +0.4% ), which spent $17.6; Bank of America (BAC +1.1% ) with $7.6B of buybacks; and Wells Fargo (WFC +0.2% ), with $7.5B.

