Fed's Rosengren urges patience in considering policy changes
Dec. 17, 2019 1:47 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who voted against all three of the central bank's rate cuts this year, says the economy is currently in a good place and he sees no need to adjust interest rates.
- "Given that monetary policy works with lags, and Federal Reserve policymakers have already eased monetary policy three times in 2019, my view is that it is appropriate to take a patient approach to considering any policy changes, unless there is a material change to the outlook," he said in the text of a prepared speech.
- An economic downturn in 2020 is unlikely, he said, adding that he expects unemployment to stay near its rate of 3.5% through next year; inflation will be close to the Fed's 20% target.
- "Labor markets are strong, inflation is moving to target, and growth is likely to be somewhat above potential," Rosengren said.
- The global economy, though, still faces some downside risks, specifically surrounding trade and global growth, he said.