Ford invests more in Michigan

Ford (F -0.7% ) plans to invest more than $1.45B across two manufacturing facilities in the Detroit area and add 3K jobs.

The automaker plans to pour $750M into its Wayne facility in Michigan to prep it to make Bronco and Ranger vehicles, while another $700M is earmarked for the Dearborn plant to make electric and hybrid versions of the F-150 truck. Ford also intends to create a new Dearborn operation dedicated to battery cell assembly for the F-150 hybrid and all-electric F-150.

The UAW says the new Michigan moves are part of the $6B pledge made by the automaker during the collective bargaining process.