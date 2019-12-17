REGI's blending partner becomes Boston’s official heating oil provider

Renewable Energy (REGI +29.7% ) shares boost as its privately held partner Broco Oil has been contracted to provide biodiesel-blended heating oil for Boston's municipal buildings

The contract calls for delivery of ~ annual volume of 90,000 gallons of heating oil.

Through a partnership announced in May 2019, Broco Oil purchases its biodiesel from REGI

The fuel is transported via rail from REG’s Midwest production facilities to Broco’s rail-connected bulk plant in Massachusetts; Broco Oil also owns a fleet of trucks that deliver blended B20 Bioheat fuel for residential and commercial use.