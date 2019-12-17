Noble Energy's Leviathan gas field to pause operations due to health concerns

Noble Energy down (NBL -1.4% ) following report that its Leviathan gas field operations will be halted amid health concerns

A temporary injunction has been filed that prevented the company from conducting operations involving gas emissions at the gas field, according to Calcalist.

A hearing will be held on Sunday to address a lawsuit filed by several municipalities and the Zalul environmental NGO.

The judge's order also prevents Noble from commencing the third stage of Leviathan's operations, as poisonous amount of emissions that is permitted only over a period 1 year & 4 months or 2.5 years would be emitted within a period of 8 hours, according to the lawsuit.

