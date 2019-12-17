Dumpster divers list on Amazon - WSJ

The WSJ set out to verify online reports that dumpster divers can list products for sale on Amazon (AMZN +1% ).

Journal reporters set up an Amazon store and successfully listed a variety of products pulled from dumpsters, including an unopened jar of lemon curd.

Amazon was informed of the store's existence last month. At the time, AMZN's rules didn't "explicitly prohibit" items pulled from the trash. Those rules were updated last week.

Amazon says the dumpster-sourced listings "are isolated incidents," and the company is "investigating and will take appropriate action against the bad actors involved."