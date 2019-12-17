Sysco riding high into 2020

JPMorgan remains confident on Overweight-rated Sysco (SYY -0.1% ) into 2020.

The JP analyst team points to a positive tone following Sysco's FQ1 earnings report and recent investor conferences. Also, recent conversations with Sysco management were highlighted by comments that the company is "happy with the underlying trend of independent restaurants" including the exit rate of the quarter. Price competition for independents/micro chains appears to have stabilized and Sysco isn't seeing an unusual competitive environment for desirable healthcare/hospitality consumers.

The average sell-side rating on Sysco is Neutral.

Shares of Sysco are up 34% YTD.