Data-sharing snafu due to cloud provider switch - DexCom

DexCom (DXCM +2.4% ) says the recent failure of its G6 remote monitoring feature was related to its change of cloud-computing service providers.

According to CEO Kevin Sayer, the company switched to a new vendor for its data-sharing feature, but then DexCom introduced new platform components that "weren't configured for optimal performance." Core processes within the platform were disrupted when these components failed.

The company is reviewing its computer systems and making changes to ensure that such a snafu does not recur.