Madison Square Garden gains after Jefferies nod
Dec. 17, 2019 3:34 PM ETMSGSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Jefferies starts off coverage on Madison Square Garden (MSG +1.4%) with a Buy rating due to a positive view of the media company's growth profile.
- "In our view, the prospective spin highlights the previously obscure asset value, growth potential, and sports betting optionality of both entities. SportsCo’s stability and future optionality become clearer, as do EntertainmentCo's real estate value and events growth, despite near-term volatility on competition and Sphere discourse," advises the firm.
- The MSG sports assets by themselves are estimated to be worth $182 per share.
- The firm comes up with a sum-of-the-parts price target of $370 vs. the average sell-side price target of $343.27.